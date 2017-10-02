Topeka-area woman says she left Las Vegas concert mere minutes before shots were fired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Roughly 25,000 people attend the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. That includes several from the Kansas City area, like Brenda Channel.

The Emmett, Kansas resident was at the Jason Aldean concert, and says five minutes made all the difference between being safe - or possibly being one of the victims.

FOX 4 caught up to her as she got off of her Southwest Flight from Las Vegas Monday afternoon.

"We left the Jason Aldean concert a little early," she began, "and we just got out of the gates... and" - she stopped, then said, "I'm probably going to start crying."

Channel's emotions got the best of her at times, and it's easy to understand why. Channel was in Las Vegas for a family wedding, and said her sister was able to get a couple of tickets to see the last day of the concert.

Channel said she and her sister left roughly five minutes before the shooting started, and heard the shooting start as they walked away.

"We thought it was fireworks," she said. "And then when it happened again, everyone started running. We started running. When people started running, we started running with them. We all hid in the first motel we got to. We just stayed here."

Channel, her sister, and dozens of others hid behind the check in desk, and waited.

"It was very, very scary," Channel explained. "We didn't know if we were going to live."

She recounted the time they spent waiting in the hotel, waiting and talking with others. "We knew a lot of people had gotten shot. Some people were saying the person next to them got shot. It was terrible."

Right now, Channel is just happy to be home, and thankful for those five extra minutes.

"I thank the Lord that we left when we did," she said with a sigh. "Because where we would've been where he was shooting at - yeah, we would've been on that side."