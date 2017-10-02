Two killed in KCK crash where theft suspect was fleeing police identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Reports of a theft at a metro store sent police on a chase that ended with a crash, leaving two people dead near 99th and Parallel on Monday afternoon.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating -- and says KCK Police got word of a theft at the Cabela's at The Legends. Investigators didn't release what was stolen, KCK Police gave chase and the driver crashed soon after.

Officers had the scene blocked off all night near 99th and Parallel for an extensive amount of time on Monday night. KHP says that the driver of the suspect car ran a red light and took a wide turn, hitting another car.

They say a man and a woman were killed: 27-year-old Jason Edwards and 23-year-old Amber Bledsoe.

Police say the driver survived and tried to run from the scene, he has not been charged yet. FOX 4 talked to people who drive through the area daily and witnessed the aftermath of that crash.

"I don't like police chases, a lot of innocent people and up getting hurt during police chases so I really don't like police chases," Nicole Berry said.

"The people could have prevented it, pay for your stuff instead of stealing it and then running away from the cops you know. Just stop because you don't know what is going to happen they risked their lives," Karina Sigala said.

Investigators said this deadly crash should serve as a warning to not run from the police.

"It's the suspects to make that decision to disobey the law not only by fleeing but by running a red light and making a wide turn, speeding. I don't think that Kansas City Kansas did anything wrong in their pursuit," KHP Trooper Tiffany Bush said.

The driver of the car hit by the suspects is expected to be okay.