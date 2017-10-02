Unforgettable words from survivors of Las Vegas massacre

“About five feet from me, you could see a guy with a bullet wound right in his neck, motionless,” witness Taylor Benge said. “From there on … people just started dropping like flies.”

Benge lauded the heroics of his sister, who “threw herself on top of me and said, ‘I love you, Taylor,'” he said. “Even after an hour and 30 minutes, I didn’t know if I was safe.”

Alexandria Cheplak, 25, called her father as she ran from the bullets.

“Everyone’s dying around me,” Jon Cheplak recalled her saying. “Everyone’s dying. They shot my friend … I’ve got to get out of here.”

“The firing went on forever,” witness Kimberly Chilcote said.

She and her husband ran in short bursts — sprinting and hiding to avoid being targeted.

Witness Bryan Hopkins said he survived by jumping into a walk-in freezer at the Mandalay Bay hotel.

“There must have been, I don’t know, 23 to 30 of us inside this freezer,” he said.

Corrine Lomas recalled the heroism of fellow concertgoers, risking their lives to save others.

“A lot of really good people (were) holding people’s wounds shut, trying to help them while everybody was just ducked down,” she said.

Rachel De Kerf filmed her escape, starting just after the first shots were fired.

“The gunshots lasted for 10-15 minutes. It didn’t stop,” she said. “We just ran for our lives.”

Her sister, Monique Dumas, said everyone dropped to the ground as as the gunman sprayed bullets.

“It seemed there was a pause in the gunfire, and the people in the yellow shirts were telling the people to ‘go, go, go, go,’ ” she said. But “the gunfire never ended, it seemed like it went on and on and on.

A concertgoer told CNN affiliate KLAS that frantic concertgoers piled on top of each other, trying to get out of the shooter’s line of fire.

“My husband and I ran out toward our car, and there were people hiding underneath my car for cover,” she said.

“There was a gentleman who was shot and he said, ‘Can you help me?’ And so I put him in my car, and I had like six people in my car — people without shoes, running, just to get away.”