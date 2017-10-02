Without proof, Islamic State claims Las Vegas mass shooter was its ‘soldier’

An Iraqi forces' fighter holds upside down an Islamic State (IS) group flag as he stands on a humvee in the northern Iraqi town of Sharqat on September 22, 2017.
Iraqi forces achieved the first goal of a new offensive against the Islamic State group, penetrating the northern town of Sharqat.
Sharqat is the first goal of a major offensive launched to recapture an Islamic State (IS) group-held enclave centred on the insurgent bastion of Hawija in the province of Kirkuk, 300 kilometres (185 miles) northwest of Baghdad, one of just two pockets still controlled by the jihadists in Iraq. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (Photo credit should read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)
An Iraqi forces' fighter holds upside down an Islamic State (IS) group flag as he stands on a humvee in the northern Iraqi town of Sharqat on September 22, 2017.
Iraqi forces achieved the first goal of a new offensive against the Islamic State group, penetrating the northern town of Sharqat.
Sharqat is the first goal of a major offensive launched to recapture an Islamic State (IS) group-held enclave centred on the insurgent bastion of Hawija in the province of Kirkuk, 300 kilometres (185 miles) northwest of Baghdad, one of just two pockets still controlled by the jihadists in Iraq. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (Photo credit should read AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images)
CAIRO, Egypt — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting in Las Vegas, saying that the perpetrator was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago.
However, they provided no evidence to support the claim. IS often claims attacks by individuals inspired by its message but with no known links to the group.
The group released two statements on its Aamaq news agency on Monday, hours after the shooting at a country music concert that killed at least 50 people and wounded at least 400.
It did not name the suspected shooter, identified by Las Vegas police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, but said he had “executed the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition” batting the extremist group in Iraq and Syria.