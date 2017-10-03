’31 Heroes’ tanker truck set to deliver powerful message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The "31 Heroes Project" is about to embark on one of its most visible campaigns to date.

“It’s an eye-catcher,” said Spencer Kraft, CEO of Kraft Tank Corporation, a local company that leases tanker trucks.

Kraft Tank spent $100,000 to wrap one of its newest tanker trucks with artwork celebrating the mission of the project.

The non-profit was established to help the family and children of 31 American service members killed when their helicopter crashed in Afghanistan in August of 2011.

31 Heroes provides assistance with things like tuition for the family members of the service members killed in that incident. Now, the goodwill mission has a new rolling billboard.

“We just wanted to do something that brought awareness and helped out veterans and military families,” said Brian Pursley, the sales manager at Kraft Tank.

A portion of the lease rental for the tanker will be donated the families affiliated with the project.

For Pursley, a third-generation U.S. Marine, it’s a powerful way to help.

“It's very personal for me,” Pursley said. “I’m very proud to be doing this and very excited that we are able to get this project going.”

The big rig will get its debut at a tanker truck national convention show in New Orleans next week.