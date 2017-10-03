Beet ravioli in poppy seed sauce and a cocktail to keep you warm as fall temperatures arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Contrary public opinions

1.5oz FourSquare Port Cask Finish Rum

.75oz Korean plum (Cheong Maesil, 청매실) tea infused Yzaguirre bianco Spanish Vermouth

1oz Louisburg Apple cider

.5oz lemon

1 dash of Bittermens Xocolatl Mole Bitters

Directions:

For a 24 hour steep in the vermouth figure 2grams per 8oz. agitate it a little and store in the fridge over night.

Combine all ingredients and shake/strain into a cool glass (maybe something like a stemless wine glass or something) served up! Give it the ol’ Orange peel expression on top and a little grating of nutmeg and boom.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beet Ravioli in Poppy Seed Sauce

Ingredients:

2 large red or golden beets (about 14 ounces)

1/2 cup fresh whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons dried breadcrumbs

1 1/4 pounds Fresh Egg Pasta

Egg wash made of one egg beaten with 2T. cold water

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Wrap beets individually in foil; place on baking sheet. Roast until tender when pierced with knife, about 1 hour. Open foil carefully (steam will escape). Cool. Peel beets; finely grate into medium bowl. Add ricotta cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in breadcrumbs.

Roll Fresh Egg Pasta dough into sheets on the thinnest setting. Place 1 dough sheet on work surface. Brush the pasta sheet with egg wash. Place the filling in pastry bag and pipe quarter size rounds two inches apart along the entire length of the dough. Cover with another pasta sheet. With a roller cutter, cut the pasta in between the filling into squares or rounds.

Place the finished ravioli on a baking sheet that has been dusted with flour or fine corn meal. If using in the next few hours place in the refrigerator. To use later, freeze the ravioli and place in resealable plastic bags.

To Serve: Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat and stir in poppy seeds; keep warm. Working in batches, cook ravioli in large pot of boiling salted water until cooked through, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer to skillet with melted butter; toss to coat. Divide ravioli among 8 plates; sprinkle with Parmesan.

Market Tip:

The flavor, color, and texture of roasted fresh beets is incomparable, so don't even consider using the canned variety. When choosing beets, select bunches with bright, glossy leaves attached.​

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.