Bob Seger & Silver Bullet Band cancel Oct. 14th Sprint Center concert due to health issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bob Seger announced Tuesday that he will have to postpone upcoming tour dates after his doctor told him he must attend to an urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” Seger said.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band were scheduled to perform at Sprint Center on October 14th.

Seger and his Silver Bullet Band played the 13th sold out show of their 2017 Runaway Train Tour last Thursday in Pittsburgh. On Saturday, Seger had to postpone his 14th show in Columbus.

Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.