Former Park Hill teacher convicted of statutory rape back in trouble for being near school

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — A former middle school special education teacher in the Park Hill school district who was convicted of statutory rape in 2002 is facing charges after, prosecutors allege, she entered a high school despite her status as a registered sex offender.

Rachelle Lynn Hernandez, 46, is charged with being a registered sex offender present/loitering within 500 feet of a school building, after she entered the lobby of North Kansas City High School in June, court records say.

Platte County newspaper The Landmark reported in 2002 that Hernandez served 120 days of shock time in the Platte County jail on four counts of 2nd degree statutory rape stemming from sexual encounters she admitted having with a 14-year-old student she taught in her special education class at Plaza Middle School in the Park Hill school district. She was 29 years old at the time.

The incidents happened at motels between August 2000 and early 2001, the newspaper reported.

On June 27, Hernandez was arrested after she entered the lobby of North Kansas City High School and attempted to check-in, telling school staff her son was getting wrestling photographs taken. School staff alerted police after they ran her driver’s license and discovered she was a registered sex offender.

By the time police arrived, Hernandez had left the lobby. Police then found out that Hernandez’s son does not attend the school. Court records say that there were students present for athletic events at the time.

A Nov. 7 hearing is set for the misdemeanor charge.