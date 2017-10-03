Jimmy Kimmel talks about Lawrence, Kan. shooting in emotional video after Las Vegas tragedy

LOS ANGELES — “Five people got shot in Lawrence, Kansas last night. Three of them died. It didn’t even make a blip.”

Late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel referenced the recent shooting in Lawrence Monday in an emotional piece discussing the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Kimmel, a Las Vegas native, was teary-eyed and choked up as he talked about the shooting in his hometown.

“We pray for the victims and for their families and friends, and we wonder why, even though there’s probably no way to ever know why a human being would do something like this to other human beings, who are at a concert having fun and listening to music,” Kimmel said, fighting back tears.

The talk show host brought up the numerous mass shootings that have occurred in the U.S. over the years, so many that instances that events like last weekend’s deadly attack in Lawrence — which was, as defined by law, a mass killing — don’t even make national news.

Congress defined the term “mass killing” in 2013 as “3 or more killings in a single incident,” which is just what happened in Lawrence.

“Five people got shot in Lawrence, Kansas last night. Three of them died; it didn’t even make a blip because this is just a regular part of our lives now,” Kimmel said. “And you know what will happen? We’ll pray for Las Vegas. Some of us will get motivated; some of us won’t get motivated. Bills will be written, they’ll be watered down. They’ll fail. The NRA will smother it all with money, and over time we’ll get distracted and we’ll move on to the next thing. And then it’ll happen again, and again.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, was born in Missouri and is a graduate of KU.

Kimmel went on to call out lawmakers who are unwilling to take action to curb gun violence in America.

“President Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday. He spoke this morning; he said he’s praying for those who lost their lives. You know, in February, he also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally.”

“The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, and a number of other lawmakers who won’t do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and their prayers today,” Kimmel continued, “Which is good, they should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

Kimmel then tossed up a wall of photos of U.S. senators who, just days after the mass killing in Orlando, voted against a bill that would’ve closed a legal loophole that allows people to avoid background checks by buying guns privately, online, or at a gun show.

The comedian said, “I want this to be a comedy show. I hate talking about stuff like this. I just want to, you know, laugh about things every night, but that — it seems to becoming increasing difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell. What I’m talking about tonight isn’t about gun control; it’s about common sense.”