Join KC this weekend in giving the basics and playing ‘madminton’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Hold on to your shuttlecocks-- it's madminton time.

Kansas City’s third annual badminton tournament is this weekend and it has a mad twist. Participants are encouraged to dress up, dress down or dress weird.

There are no losers in madminton because each team is serving a winning cause. Every participant helps local families receive life’s most basic, everyday necessities.

The 2-on-2-tournament will feature prizes, a costume competition, great food and drinks and social shenanigans everyone can enjoy. Teams of all ages and ability levels are welcome.

