“My heart sank”: Couple flying back to Las Vegas says they’re heartbroken by the tragedy in their hometown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- People across the country continue to mourn the 59 lives lost Sunday night after a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

In addition to the dozens killed, more than 500 people were injured.

Fox 4's Nicole DiAntonio spoke with a couple born and raised in Las Vegas. That couple flew to Las Vegas Tuesday to visit with friends and family.

"It was bad," Chauntel Oakden said. "It was heartbreaking it really was, just for to be so close to home and find out we had friends and family in this crowd, it just broke my heart. One of my friends from high school had mentioned about being in that crowd, and the next morning I woke up and my heart sank. She's okay, but it is awful. Just awful."

Oakden say the situation seems unreal and she is in disbelief.

"You just always see these things in the news, and it stinks," Oakden added. "But you think it's so far from home, and we don't know these people, and you just never think it will happen in your community and to your people. It did."

Oakden told Fox 4 she is amazed at how her community is pulling together.

"It's amazing how they pull together to be there for each other," Oakden said. "To donate blood and donate their time and I think it's awesome how did it come together. And I wouldn't expect anything less."

The music festival issued the following statement early Tuesday:

On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred last night.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones. Senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers.

Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD, Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need.

While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day.

We will NOT let hate win over LOVE.

We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence.

We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters.