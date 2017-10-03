Police: 12-year-old Raytown boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed by family member

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A 12-year-old Raytown boy was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning with serious injuries after a family member stabbed them, police say.

Police say it happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of Hunter.

Authorities tells Fox 4 that by the time they arrived on the scene, the suspect had left.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.