Popular metro Facebook group working to become charity wants to serve as a ‘Red Cross for theft victims’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The creators of a popular metro Facebook group that aims to fight crime are in the process of applying to become a 501(C)(3) Charity. Group “Stolen KC” has nearly 90,000 members. The creator said they will be somewhat of a “Red Cross for theft victims.”

“There really is nothing out there to supplement or assist someone who has been a victim of theft, but it can be as traumatic as a natural disaster,” said founder, Dave Brucker.

People post photographs of stolen items and suspect descriptions in the Facebook group. Then, thousands of people who live throughout the metro comment on the post and provide any information that might be helpful. In some cases, suspects have been identified within minutes.

“Always, always work with the police first, start there,” Brucker said. “Then, come to us.”

He said the group is already performing fundraising events so it can provide to some people who experience theft. Brucker said a board is in place and the board members will sift through posts and read people’s stories and determine who they might be able to help. He said an example would be providing somebody with a rental car who just had their car stolen and can’t get to work.

Brucker said the group hopes to be an official charity by the end of the year but said the application could be approved in as soon as 30 days.