Raytown Aldermen push back vote on police budget cuts

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- It took four hours, but the Raytown Alderman who proposed giving the Board of Aldermen the ability to review the elected Police Chief's performance finally relented.

It was just part of a contentious meeting where Raytown city leaders looked for ways to trim $3 million from its budget. Raytown Police would see the biggest cuts, with Chief Jim Lynch announcing 17 police officers would have to lose their jobs as a result.

Katherine Hoffman, who was locked in a freezer during a store holdup, and whose teenage daughter was held at gunpoint on a separate occasion said, "Do you know who was there that day? The police department, not the Board of Aldermen.”

“The Board of Aldermen cannot manage their money how will they ever manage the police department? We as citizens of Raytown have a right to know that we will be protected," Angie Pitts said.

Jared Rogers, a Raytown Police Officer joined in the public comment saying people deserved to see the faces of people who would lose their jobs.

“People are leaving, the damage is done. We are going to have 19 officers, do you think you can sustain that? If you pass this ordinance that will be the death nail in the Raytown Police Department," Officer Rogers said, referring to Alderman Mark Moore's amendment related to the administrative officer of the police department.

After a work session where Raytown Police said it would be difficult to give aldermen a flow chart of what the police department would look like with the budget cuts because of legal personnel law matters, Raytown's city manager and finance director submitted their own organizational charts.

Chief Lynch advised the alderman to throw out the city manager's and finance directors organizational charts, saying they didn't know how to run a police department.

“You want to attack the one thing that keeps this city safe?" FOP President Richard Inglima said. "If any of you are going to lie to the public and say that crime isn’t going to go up, tell it to the 12-year-old who got stabbed today."

But some aldermen said they liked the idea of cutting officer pay to preserve police officer's jobs.

They planned an October 10th work session, with a final vote on the budget likely to come October 17th.

Raytown has until November 1st to submit a budget to the State.