Shawnee Mission East HS kicker nearing state record and gaining national attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- A metro high school kicker takes aim and sets a new school record. His field goal was so long he almost set a new state record.

FOX 4's Sean McDowell met the kicker who's hitting from long range.

There's no faking the kicking game at Shawnee Mission East High School. Lancers starting placekicker Parker Willis is already being nationally recruited as one of the best junior kickers at his position. The field goal make he put up on Friday night against Shawnee Mission North has people talking.

Willis sent one flying and made a field goal from 56 yards out, giving his team a 52-point lead. That's one yard shy of the Hansas high school record.

"We got down to the 40-yard line, and coach said, 'OK, Willis, go out there.' I was like, 'oh, gosh. That's far.' I've done that in practice. I've hit 60s in practice, but it's different in a game," Willis said.

"First, I pointed to the sky. I gave all the glory to God. Then, all the guys came rushing at me. They were jumping on me and I just laughed," Willis recalled.

Lancers coach Dustin Delaney said he didn't give it a second thought. He knew Willis would make that big kick.

Our FOX 4 cameras saw proof in practice as Willis whacked one out of the Lancers practice facility and onto the street below, where a car flattened it.

"We see him in practice knock huge field goals in over and over and over. It was fun to see him do it in a game," Delaney said. "I've never had a kicker of his ability. I've never had a kid who I've sent to college as a kicker. I can't compare him to anything."

It's no fluke either. Willis has a perfect kicking record this season, making 22 extra points and all seven field goal tries.

Willis says he's already being recruited by several small colleges around the Sunflower State. Perhaps that kick he made against North will kick him into the national conversation.

The Lancers have won four of their five games this season. They'll travel to Olathe east Friday night in our FOX 4 Hy-Vee Game of the Week.