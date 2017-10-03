Talking tarantulas with the KC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, Oct. 3 Sean Putney brought a Chilean rose tarantula named Cecilia.

According to Sean, tarantulas, like all other spiders, have fangs and those fangs have venom. He also said they like to eat crickets once every week.

Fun events happening at the zoo:

Hoots and Howls Oct. 7,8,14,15,21,22

Brew at the Zoo & Wine Too Saturday, Oct. 14

Boo at the Zoo Oct. 28 and Oct. 29

