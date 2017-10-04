Crews to replace outdated lighting under Bartle Hall with safer, more efficient LED fixtures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Bartle Hall underpass is getting a new lighting upgrade. In late October crews will start work to replace the current lights with brighter and more efficient LED technology.

“We want to make sure for public safety reasons folks are able to see where they`re going, there`s a lot of split-offs to different highways underneath there, so we are looking to increase from about 500 sodium pressure, it`s an outdated technology to LED fixtures to the tune of about 1,800,” said Beth Breitenstein, Spokesperson for the City of Kansas City Public Works Department.

This will more than triple the current number of lights along the underpass. In addition to adding more lights, they’ll also be more energy-efficient.

“In general LED`s provide about a 60 percent costs savings and of course that reduction in energy consumption so any time we`re replacing lights in Kansas City we are looking to upgrade them with that LED fixture which we incur more costs savings,” said Breitenstein.

“At night especially they could see me better, and that`s what I like because the bicycles, we don`t get a lot of respect from the cars and that would definitely help us out,” said Kansas City resident John Winter.

The $7.5 million project should begin near the end of October or early November. It will take around 18 months to complete the project. The work will require some lane closures, but it will mostly affect traffic at night.