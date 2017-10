Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A driver was shot early Wednesday morning by a carjacker. It began in the area of 37th Street and Valentine, which is just west of Broadway in midtown.

The victim was shot in the lower body. The suspect took the 2016 silver Chevy Cruze, which was later found near 30th and Spruce. The suspect was gone.

Police did not have a condition on the victim.