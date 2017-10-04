Driver suspected of stealing truck gets arrested after clipping KCPD cruiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The driver of a stolen truck was busted after crashing into a KCPD cruiser on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Linwood and The Paseo. FOX 4 was told officers noticed the driver of a black pickup truck driving erratically for a couple blocks.

As the driver turned onto The Paseo, they smashed into a dark blue car stopped at the intersection, then clipped the back end of the police cruiser.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the stolen truck was arrested.