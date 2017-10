Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former member of the FOX 4 family will be among the new inductees in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Congratulations to Frank Boal.

Boal was the sports director at FOX 4 up until 2009. He's retired from TV, but you can still hear him on Sportsradio 810 WHB.

Boal will be among 16 sports figures, and two teams, inducted into the hall. Among the others -- former Chief Bill Maas, former Royal Kevin Seitzer, and previous championship teams from Northwest Missouri State.

