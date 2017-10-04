iPhone catches fire inside school bus in Independence; riders quickly evacuated

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — School children were quickly evacuated from a school bus Wednesday morning after a cell phone caught fire inside the bus.

The fire brought the bus to a halt at Pacific & Hunter in Independence.

The dispatcher says the bus was quickly evacuated and no other cars were involved. The dispatcher says they weren’t aware of any injuries and described the cell phone as an iPhone.

