Kansas City homeowner frustrated by trash pile attracting rats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A frustrated homeowner in the Marlborough neighborhood is tired of seeing piles of trash next door. The problem near 73rd Street and Flora Avenue is all too common in the urban core.

For months, Bert Vinson says she's called the city's 311 action line to complain about the trash and overgrown weeds that haven't been cut.

She says the garbage smells so bad in the summertime, it keeps her from going outside in her yard to enjoy her own property. The trash has attracted rats, snakes and other vermin, that Vinson and her son, Darryl, are not accustomed to seeing.

Although the city has issued five citations to the property owner this year, neighbors say nothing has changed.

"Every week it’s two or three bags added," Vinson said. "We have free trash pickup here in Kansas City. So why can’t you put your trash out? If you got more than two bags, go to Price Chopper and buy a sticker to put on it. That’s what I do if I have more than two bags."

Kansas City's Neighborhood and Housing Services department says it is trying to force the property owner to clean it up.

The owner was supposed to be in court last week to answer these complaints, but never showed up. Like many problem properties, the owner is registered as a limited liability corporation and that can make holding an individual responsible difficult.

A new Missouri law requires LLCs to provide a local contact name on property records. The city says that hasn't happened in this case, which also is slowing down getting this problem fixed.