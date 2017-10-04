Kansas City in the running to score a host city site for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was announced Wednesday that Kansas City is in the running to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Currently, Kansas City is up against 25 other cities in the United States for the bid. Four cities from Canada and three cities from Mexico are also being considered.

The host city can expect somewhere around a $1 billion economic impact. In 2014, the World Cup had more than 900 million viewers worldwide.

"FIFA World Cup is basically the largest sporting event Kansas City could ever host. Think about it this way, multiple Super Bowls," said David Ficklin, Vice President of Development at Sporting KC.

He said the games would be played at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kathy Nelson, with the Kansas City Sports Commission, said a vibrant downtown is critical. She said she thinks a new airport and the completion of the new downtown convention center will help the city's chances.

"To have that many people for a game and the kind of economic impact we are talking about is really a big deal," she said.

Ficklin said the host city site decisions will be announced next June.