KC police on the scene of double shooting: Man in critical condition, woman in serious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is in critical condition after he and a woman were shot at about 6:15 a.m., at 67th and Askew on Wednesday.

The woman is in serious condition.

When FOX 4's Matt Stewart arrived, he saw that Kansas City police had one man in handcuffs in the back of a police van. Police were also seen going in and out of a house.

A teenager said she heard gunshots and heard a scream for help. She was on her way to school and decided to go a different way because she feared what might happen.

Both victims are at the hospital.

