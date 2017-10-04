LIVE: Pres. Trump offers condolences and thanks in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — President Trump is in Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with victims, heroes and first-responders of the mass shooting that ended 58 lives on Sunday during an outdoor Jason Aldean concert.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock killed himself in his room at Mandalay Bay before police burst in to find him heavily armed and evidence that he had carefully planned the assault to kill strangers whose lives he did not know.

On Monday, in an address to the nation, Trump called for unity.

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil,” the president said. “Our bonds cannot be broken by violence. And though we feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that defines us today — and always will, forever.”