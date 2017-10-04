Local lawmakers react to possible ‘bump stock’ device ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is co-sponsoring new legislation that calls for a ban on so-called "bump stocks", a legal attachment that can make a semi-automatic rifle fire off multiple rounds, similar to a military weapon.

Police in Las Vegas say the shooter in this week’s massacre had several "bump stocks" in his hotel room.

“Today, I signed onto legislation that will prohibit the manufacture, possession, sale or transfer of ‘bump stock’ devices designed to convert a semi-automatic weapon into the near equivalent of a fully automatic machine gun,” Rep. Cleaver said in a statement emailed to FOX4.

“According to reports, the shooter used a ‘bump stock’ device which can be attached to a semi-automatic weapon to rapidly accelerate its rate of fire.”

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill from Missouri, a fellow Democrat, agrees with Rep. Cleaver.

In a short statement from her office to FOX 4, Sen. McCaskill wrote: "I don’t know anybody who goes deer hunting that needs to retrofit a gun to fire hundreds of rounds per minute. It’s to slaughter people."

Kansas Republican Congressman Kevin Yoder released a statement suggesting other remedies, instead of a ban on the "bump stock":

“Congress can certainly continue to improve laws with regard to mental health. It's also likely the murderer broke multiple gun laws already on the books, so finding out if there is a way to better enforce existing laws will certainly be a part of the solution."

There’s no word when congress will take up the debate on the proposed "bump stock" ban.