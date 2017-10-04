Metro church-members gather to pray for victims of Las Vegas shooting and their families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Church members devoted Wednesday night as a special time to pray for victims killed in a mass shooting. The touching service took place at Unity Church where the congregation united to remember everyone affected by the Las Vegas massacre.

"We already had a service scheduled for tonight, but when the events happened in Las Vegas this weekend we felt like it was time to take it up a little bit higher," Pastor Brandon Nagel said.

Pastor Nagel and several dozen of his members united in song and in prayer. They used their monthly healing service to remember the more than 50 innocent people who died, and hundreds more injured in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

During their solemn service, Unity members set pieces of paper on fire, symbolic of all the pain and sorrow they're feeling right now.

At the end of the service they lit what they called "Candles of Peace", filed outside and lifted their candles high in unity. The church also prayed for recent hurricane victims in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.