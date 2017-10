× One person killed, two people hurt in KCK crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police say a deadly crash happened Wednesday evening in the area of 5th and Washington. The scene is about three blocks east of N 7th Street Trafficway.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler says that one person was killed and two people were hurt, he didn’t give specifics on the other victims’ injuries.

FOX 4 is awaiting more information from police.