Police department asks city to approve 35 more 911 dispatchers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department wants to expand its force, and on Wednesday, department leaders are speaking before a city committee about the 911 communications unit.

Capt. Darrel Bergquist says staffing is a concern. As of October 1, dispatchers have answered more than 900,000 911 calls.

That’s 12,000 more calls than the same time last year.

Currently, there are 78 people in the 911/dispatch communications unit. Nearly all of those employees work overtime.

The department is asking the city to consider expanding the force from 78 to 113. They say the increased staff will help improve response times. .

You can apply on the city’s website for a dispatcher position. The department also wants applicants that are bilingual, especially if they speak-Spanish.