‘Pure evil personified’: Four life sentences for man who murdered a KC dad in front of son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The man accused of killing a Kansas City father and paralyzing his son will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Jackson County judge sentenced Dontae Jefferson to four life sentences with no chance for parole Wednesday.

A jury convicted Jefferson in the April 2014 shooting at a gas station near 45th and Cleveland. Surveillance video shows him approach a car at a pump and fire shots into the driver's window. Thirty-four-year-old Ka'Vyea Curry died. His 10-year-old son Ka'Vyea Tyson-Curry was paralyzed. An unrelated 5-year-old in the backseat survived unharmed.

Prosecutors called it a revenge killing; Curry was a witness to a 2004 armed robbery in which Jefferson pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 10 years, got out in 2013, and killed Curry eight months later.

"In my opinion he is pure evil personified," said Forest Tyson, Ka'vyea's grandfather. "I think I am a pretty good manly man, but there were a couple of things in there that I could not watch. My grandson taking his last steps on his own, I could not watch that video."

During Wednesday's sentencing, Jefferson apologized for shooting Tyson-Curry, who now prefers the name Ka'vyea Tyson. Tyson wasn't in the courtroom. He chose to go to school instead. Jefferson didn't express remorse for killing Tyson's father.

Forest Tyson exited the courtroom while Jefferson's defense attorney spoke.

"I almost lost it and I didn't want people to see that side of me," said Tyson. "I know defense attorneys have their job, but for this guy to get in, stand up and try to humanize this person -- it was just too much."

Jefferson's attorney argued the prior 10 year prison term changed his client's personality.

"My client, when he was still learning how to be a human being, got thrown in with the wolves in prison when he should have been put into a program to rehabilitate him," said Jarrett Johnson. "It is not an excuse, but I think we as a community who fear crime also ought to fear how we treat young offenders and what happens to them if we lock them up for a decade and throw away the key."

In court, Jefferson said people shouldn't think of him as a monster. Forest Tyson still does.

"He is not human, he might have all the body parts and heart but he does not have a soul," Tyson said.