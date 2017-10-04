Sec. of State Rex Tillerson reaffirms commitment to Pres. Trump, calls reports of infighting ‘petty’

WASHINGTON — In an impromptu news conference Wednesday morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.

Recent reports claim Tillerson once called Pres. Trump a ‘moron’.

NBC News reported in July that Tillerson called his boss “a moron” after a July 20 Pentagon meeting and considered resigning over the summer.

According to the report, the “moron” comment came after Tillerson met with members of Trump’s national security team and Cabinet officials.

This week, Pres. Trump tweeted that Tillerson is “wasting his time” by negotiating with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” the president tweeted, using his nickname for North Korea’s leader. “Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

After Tillerson’s news conference, Trump tweeted that Tillerson refuted NBC’s entire story and called for an apology.

The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

“President Trump’s foreign policy goals break the mold of what people traditionally think is achievable by our country,” Tillerson said in the Wednesday morning news conference. “Our job is now to achieve results on behalf of America and we are doing that.”

“What we have accomplished, we have accomplished as a team,” Tillerson said, adding that he reaffirmed his “commitment to this role.”

Tensions between Tillerson and Trump have been simmering for months, sometimes visibly as the two have publicly diverged on some of the administration’s most crucial foreign policy challenges, including Iran and North Korea.