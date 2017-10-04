Woman found lying along road in Lee’s Summit; police searching for hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Police want the public's help in finding the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash. A state trooper and another driver found a woman lying on the side of NE Lakewood Way this morning, near Moss Point Drive.

Police say the victim, a woman in her 50's, walks the same route every morning as part of a fitness routine that's helped her lose 60 pounds over the last several months. Officers say the victim and her husband go to QuikTrip off of 291 and 40 Highway every morning for breakfast, then the woman leaves for a two-to-three mile walk to work.

That's what brought her to a stretch of roadway without sidewalks Wednesday morning. Police say a driver in a 2004-2012 Ford E-Series van clipped her, damaging the right front of the vehicle and leaving a full headlight assembly.

Once the sun came up, at about 7:20 a.m., a state trooper and another driver saw her lying in the road and called police.

"We’re hoping that our motorists who may’ve struck her would’ve been traveling southbound, rain on the windshield, dark morning. Minor damage, all we’re missing is a headlight from the right from of the vehicle. So maybe possibly they thought they just hit a deer or a dog, is now going to realize no, they hit and human being and they’ll come forward and they’ll do the right thing," Lee's Summit Police Sergeant Chris Depue said.

The woman had surgery Wednesday. Her left arm, ribs, hip, and leg are broken and she has internal bleeding. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Lee's Summit Police Traffic Unit at (816) 969-1770.