Civil suit filed by mom of young girl who died in chain-reaction crash near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While prosecutors still haven't filed criminal charges, a lawsuit has been filed in a deadly crash that happened near Arrowhead Stadium after the team's home opener in September.

A 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were killed when police say the driver of a pick-up truck exiting I-435 slammed into a car at the bottom of the ramp, setting off a chain-reaction crash. The mom of the 3-year-old killed in the crash is suing the pick-up truck driver.

The wrongful death suit says that Terry Gray was negligent as he was going too fast, lost control and caused the death of Ryan Hampel. Her mom wants a jury trial and is seeking unspecified damages. She states in the suit that she was injured, suffered emotional anguish and lost enjoyment of life as a result of the crash.

While Gray is not charged with a crime, police say they're still investigating the crash and awaiting toxicology test results. FOX 4 attempted to speak with Gray last week, but were rebuffed at his brother's house.

His brother did speak briefly. When FOX 4 tried to ask him about the deadly car crash and the serious allegations Gray could face, he replied: "An attorney and you're just gonna have to get a release from them."

"Your brother has a lawyer now?" FOX 4 asked.

"No. We've retained one, but there's been no charges. He ain't done nothing. You just don't understand, and, that's just the way it is," the brother replied.

Teenager Samantha Raudales was killed in the crash. Her father, Edwin Raudales, was hospitalized with a coma and critical injuries.