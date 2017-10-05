Fancy new airport features highlighted in design pictures just released by firm chosen to rebuild KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edgemoor Infrastructure, the Maryland company chosen to build a new $1-billion single terminal airport at KCI released its preliminary designs on Thursday.

The company points out the following features in the pictures:

A two-story fountain at the center of the terminal that would project messages and cascade colorful water

Convenience for travelers. Edgemoor says the design includes close-in parking, a two-level curbside pick-up and drop-off area and waiting areas at each gate

Skidmore, Ownings & Merrill, an architecture firm working with Edgemoor presented the design concepts at the Thursday city council meeting.

If voters approve the new airport plan on Nov. 7th, Edgemoor says the city will hold open houses in each council district during November and December to discuss the concepts and collect feedback from residents and airport users.

Edgemoor says they’ve worked on 20 airport projects across the nation, including redeveloping a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

They also tried to reassure council members with concerns that they would not hire a local workforce. Edgemoor received a letter of support from construction trade unions in Kansas City. And the company says it’s committed to providing community benefits, including transportation for workers to KCI, child care for workers, job training, even an on-site health clinic.

That’s important to Councilman Jermaine Reed, who says he’s changing the ordinance the council votes on this afternoon to include a community benefits agreement as part of the winning bid.

“We have a proven approach, it’s really been impactful and transformative for us in Kansas City. We’re listening to you as our client,” said Geoff Stricker, managing director of Edgemoor. “We want to roll up our sleeves, work with you to get through any issues that come up and make sure we come to a very positive outcome.”

The selection committee’s choice of Edgemoor and the process it conducted have been controversial. A lawyer for the selection committee said Edgemoor offered the best value, promising the earliest completion date of November 2021 and the largest commitment to hire businesses run by women or minorities. However, another project bidder, Burns & McDonnell have asked the city council to restart the proposal selection process from the beginning. Read why in a previous report on fox4kc.com.

Edgemoor has created a website for the community to see and share information about the design and new terminal project.