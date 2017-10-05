In a story about true survival Idris Elba and Kate Winslet fight to stay alive after a horrid plane crash

The scenery in "The Mountain Between Us" looks beautiful. However, Idris Elba and Kate Winslet talk to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about the challenges and difficulties of filming a movie on a mountain. The two award-winning actors had to battle the cold, altitude and lots of snow. The end result though is strikingly realistic as the two bring this story about survival to life.