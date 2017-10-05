Kylr Yust charged with murdering Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A man long suspected of killing two young women who were reported missing is now charged with murdering them.

Cass County prosecutors charged Kylr Yust with two counts of murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse related to the deaths of Kara Kopetsky in Belton and Jessica Runions in Kansas City.

Both murder charges are dated when both were reported missing. His bond in this case is $1 million. He’s already going through a pending court case for allegedly burning Runions’ SUV.

Yust once dated Kara Kopetsky, 17. The Belton teen disappeared in May 2007 when she was last seen leaving Belton High School. Kopetsky's mother says just days before her daughter disappeared they filed a restraining order against Yust.

Then nine years later, in September 2016, Jessica Runions, 21, of Raymore disappeared and once again, Yust's name was part of her investigation.

A friend who was at a party with Runions said she left at about 9:30 p.m., with one of her boyfriend's friends: Kylr Yust. Police found Runions’ 2012 Chevrolet Equinox burned, in a remote area near Blue River Road and Bannister a day after her mom reported her missing.

Yust was charged with knowingly burning Runions’ vehicle. He was arrested at his family's home in Edwards, Mo., in Benton County, about two hours from Kansas City.

In April, a mushroom hunter found human remains just south of Belton near East 233rd and Y-Highway, which were soon confirmed to belong to both Runions and Kopetsky.

