Maple Panna Cotta
Serves 6
Ingredients:
2c heavy cream
2T sugar
2 gelatin sheets, bloomed in ice water
1/4c reduced maple syrup
Directions:
Heat cream and sugar until steaming, stirring to make sure sugar dissolves. Remove from heat; stir in bloomed gelatin, followed by reduced syrup. Whisk to make sure everything is melted and combined, and strain into a pitcher. Carefully fill greased cups, and chill until reasonably set-up before wrapping/storing. When firm (this should take a few hours), serve directly from the cups, or invert onto a plate. Garnish with candied walnuts and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Candied Walnuts
Ingredients:
1/2c walnut pieces
2T sugar
1T butter
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a skillet over medium heat until sugar and butter melt and walnuts begin to toast. Stir constantly as the sugar continues to caramelize. Transfer candied walnuts onto a silicone liner or a plate; use your spatula to separate them as best you can and allow to cool.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.