Maple Panna Cotta

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2c heavy cream

2T sugar

2 gelatin sheets, bloomed in ice water

1/4c reduced maple syrup

Directions:

Heat cream and sugar until steaming, stirring to make sure sugar dissolves. Remove from heat; stir in bloomed gelatin, followed by reduced syrup. Whisk to make sure everything is melted and combined, and strain into a pitcher. Carefully fill greased cups, and chill until reasonably set-up before wrapping/storing. When firm (this should take a few hours), serve directly from the cups, or invert onto a plate. Garnish with candied walnuts and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Candied Walnuts

Ingredients:

1/2c walnut pieces

2T sugar

1T butter

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a skillet over medium heat until sugar and butter melt and walnuts begin to toast. Stir constantly as the sugar continues to caramelize. Transfer candied walnuts onto a silicone liner or a plate; use your spatula to separate them as best you can and allow to cool.

