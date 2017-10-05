Merriam police ask for help locating 68-year-old man who wandered away from hotel along Frontage Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- Merriam police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing nearly 24 hours.

Police say 68-year-old Michael Gloyd was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of 6400 E. Frontage Road.

His wife reported him missing. She said he has medical issues.

Police say Gloyd had a stroke, which has left him with a noticeable limp. He wears glasses and has a beard. He usually walks with a cane, but he left it in the hotel room where he and his wife have been staying. They are originally from Prairie Village.

Police say Gloyd left the hotel on foot, not in a vehicle.

"We have checked all this area around us all around us, at least the last half-mile area we been on foot, in the car been talking to businesses, been talking to residence," Sgt. Chris Brokaw said. "So we're doing what we can to try to find him."