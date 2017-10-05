Overland Park store to sell 300 handmade fair trade rugs from Pakistan, proceeds will benefit more than 800 families

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- People of all faiths are coming together this weekend to raise money for families on the other side of the world. They are selling handcrafted Oriental rugs as part of a Fair Trade Rug Event.
Matt Stewart visited Ten Thousand Villages off 80th and Santa Fe in Overland Park to learn more about the event.
Fair Trade Rug Event
Thursday, Oct. 5 - Monday, Oct. 9
Ten Thousand Villages
7947 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, Kan.
