Overland Park store to sell 300 handmade fair trade rugs from Pakistan, proceeds will benefit more than 800 families

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- People of all faiths are coming together this weekend to raise money for families on the other side of the world. They are selling handcrafted Oriental rugs as part of a Fair Trade Rug Event.

Matt Stewart visited Ten Thousand Villages off 80th and Santa Fe in Overland Park to learn more about the event.

Thursday, Oct. 5 - Monday, Oct. 9

Ten Thousand Villages

7947 Santa Fe Drive

Overland Park, Kan.

Click here to learn more about the Rug Sales Support 850 Pakistani Families