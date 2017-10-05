Social media users demand that Amazon stops selling offensive hoodie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Consumers are calling on Amazon to drop a controversial clothing item.

Some say Amazon is “irresponsible” for selling a hoodie that describes anorexia as, “like Bulimia, except with self control.”

One woman living with anorexia says it could damage the mental health of those with the conditions. Amazon hasn’t commented on the hoodie.

A twitter user pointed out the website’s long history of selling controversial shirts.

Nick Lloyd said, ” Amazon UK have long story of selling products that stigmatise [sic] mental health despite complaints. just [sic] found this using keyword schizophrenia.”

Lloyd added that there are more controversial shirts on Amazon such as the one that says, “blondes make the best psychos.”

