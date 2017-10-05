Truck loaded with supplies to help those impacted by last month’s devastating earthquake in Mexico departs metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Mexico is still recovering from the devastating earthquake that struck last month, and more help is on the way from the metro.

A truck full of supplies left Kansas City around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Fox 4's Kerri Stowell stopped by the Westside Can Center at 21st and Jefferson to learn more about what they're doing to help Mexico.

The center says they recently teamed up with Reyes Media Group and Woodland Public Charity to start a campaign to collect the supplies. They asked for everything from crutches to diapers.

All items collected were loaded into a 50 foot truck and sent to Mexico City Thursday. The shipment should arrive in a few days.

Volunteers will then take some time to pass out items to those who need it most. Many people who frequent the Westside Can Center say they have family and friends in Mexico.

"For them, they asked how they can help. They said we don't have a lot of funding, but we have hands and we have a spirit and we want to help in any capacity," Jorge Coromac with Woodland Public Charity said. "Some of them for sure have families there, so they were able to say here is a need, but we don't know how we can send it."