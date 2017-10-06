67-year-old man hit while crossing Gregory Blvd. in Raytown has died from his injuries

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing the street Thursday has died, police say.

Reginald Early, 67, was crossing Gregory Boulevard around 9:07 p.m. when a 41-year-old man traveling along Gregory Boulevard in a vehicle hit him.

Early was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say they do not suspect excessive speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, please call (816) 737-6112.