Concert moved indoors, KU pep rally cancelled in wake of shootings

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- An outdoor concert planned on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence Friday was moved indoors.

Granada Theater announced on its Facebook page this week the change in venue was because of weather concerns. However, a communications manager with the City of Lawrence said Friday that Lawrence's City Manager asked for the event to be held inside because he was worried about people’s safety.

The concert featuring William Clark Green and KU pep rally were to be held very close to the spot where a memorial now honors five people who were shot early Sunday morning. Three were killed, at least some of whom were innocent bystanders in the popular dining and shopping area.

Lawrence was sponsoring the concert as part of the Live on Mass series.

“People died here and just partying in the same spot doesn’t make sense," Sri Komarina, a recent KU grad said.

“Some people may feel more comfortable coming in the Granada and the Granada is a great place to see shows and I do appreciate them being sensitive to people’s emotions especially after something so tragic," Gillian Doll said as she waited to go into the Granada.

Prior to the concert, KU held a homecoming parade on Massachusetts Street, which was lined with families.

“Downtown Lawrence is a safe place for families, I’m hoping some of the violence we’ve seen are isolated incidents. I’m sick for the families that were affected but I’m glad to have my family here today and be part of the positivity of our town," Jennifer Wyatt said.