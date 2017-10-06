Jackson Co. dismisses charges against Kylr Yust for burning Jessica Runions’ vehicle, he will soon be moved to Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Michael Mansur announced Friday that because murder charges have been filed in Cass County, Jackson County will dismiss their pending case against Kylr Yust for burning Jessica Runions’ car in 2016.

“The prosecutors in Jackson and Cass have agreed that we could best pursue justice by working together on this case,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. “My office will work with Cass County in a joint commitment to the pursuit of justice for the victims in this case.”

Yust was charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse related to the disappearances and killings of Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and Jessica Runions in 2016.

Runions disappeared after she left a party with him in September 2016. Kopetsky vanished more than 10 years ago after she was last seen walking out of Belton High School.

Cass County Prosecutor Ben Butler has requested that Yust, currently in custody in Jackson County, be held on a $1 million bond. Yust is expected to be transferred to Cass County Friday afternoon.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office met this week with the Runions’ family regarding its joint effort with Cass County to prosecute Yust and the dismissal of the pending case in Jackson County. The family wished to express their support of the joint effort and said their only concern was seeking justice for their daughter.

A decade separated the disappearances of both girls, but their remains were found near each other, just a few days apart in April 2017 when a mushroom hunter stumbled upon bones in rural Cass County.