Lee’s Summit North students and family hold vigil to remember classmate

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Dozens of students came together Friday night to remember a Lee’s Summit North High School student who took her own life inside the school last week. Friends and family held a candlelight vigil to honor 17-year-old Gemesha Thomas.

“Her smile was contagious, she was amazing, she really was,” said classmate Anthony George.

“We talked on the daily, I am overwhelmed by it but I am glad we could come here as a community and show support for her,” he told FOX 4.

The teen’s mother and aunt spoke to the group of students and encouraged them to take depression seriously. They said Thomas had struggled with depression for four years and had seen a therapist for help.

Local outreach group, Save One Life, were also at the vigil to provide support and encourage the students to seek help if they are dealing with depression.

“I never got to acknowledge the feelings that she had you know, I wish I would have, I don’t know, talk to her more or talked deeper with her you know,” said classmate and friend Trevor Walton.