KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Legends Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving for the second consecutive year.

A spokesperson for the shopping center says that while some retailers may choose to continue operations on Nov. 23, the shopping center will be closed.

The Legends Outlets will reopen Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m., for those wanting to go Black Friday shopping.

The shopping center will host its 13th annual Legendary Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 18. They plan to have live entertainment, family friendly activities, prize giveaways and more. The event will run from 5 – 8 p.m., while the center’s holiday light show will continue through early January.