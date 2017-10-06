Metro haunted houses describe process to ensure frightening experiences are also safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s the most wonderful time of year for Kansas City thrill seekers. Haunted houses across the metro are opening their dungeons to zombies, ghosts and goblins, leading up to Halloween. The attractions do a lot to make sure you don’t have to worry about who is behind the makeup and masks.

The sounds and sights inside Kansas City’s most famed haunted attractions will definitely send chills up your spine.

“Scaring isn’t easy. It’s all about the timing…. we touch all of your senses. So that’s what we’re always working on. Just not one BOO! How do I make your mind work? How do I evoke the adrenaline rush?” said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, vice president of Full Moon Productions.

But while your heart is pumping from the rush of what’s next, many haunted attractions insist they work hard to make sure the people scaring you are there for the right reasons.

“We constantly are working to make it a safe experience. Every single person has to audition for their place at Full Moon Productions and background checks are ran on every single one. So we take it to the nth degree in putting our cast together. Not only for their scaring or their talent and acting abilities because we’re very theatrical, but also just making sure we dot the I’s and cross the T’s when it comes to safety,” said Arnett-Bequeaith.

Full Moon has faced allegations of sexual misconduct in 2014 and again last year. But with five haunted attractions in the metro that draw more than 100,000 visitors a year, they say it’s tough to prevent everything, but they do their best. The properties are outfitted with a bunch of security cameras and a big police presence to make sure you live with a frighteningly good experience.

“It’s screams and laughter. That’s what Halloween is all about—that little bit of fright, but it’s all in fun. We are tradition, we are family entertainment, and we’re here to make everyone’s lives a little more fun during Halloween,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.

We also checked in with other local haunted attractions about their safety measures. Here are the responses we’ve gotten so far.

WORLDS OF FUN

The park does not speak publicly about its security and safety protocol and declined to comment for this story.

EXILED/TRAILS OF TERRORS in Bonner Springs

All employees are subjected to background checks. The attraction has security staff on the course, and the course has clearly marked exits points for emergencies. Staff members are encouraged to not physically touch visitors.

FULL MOON PRODUCTIONS (The Beast, Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema, Chambers of Poe, Ghosts & Gangsters Tour)

-Professional police and security detail on site

-Security cameras throughout venues

-Strict hiring procedures including background checks and employee screenings

-Zero tolerance for improper conduct