KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight at a hotel in the Northland by KCI Airport.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man with an apparent gun shot wound inside a room of the Plaza Hotel, just east of I-29.

That man was taken to the hospital and police are waiting to talk with him.

There is no word yet on the extent of his injuries.

Police did say the incident was isolated to one hotel room.