Red Friday fundraiser pulls in record haul benefiting Ronald McDonald House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Red Friday fundraiser pulls in an unprecedented amount of money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. On Friday afternoon The Chiefs organization announced it will donate $378,000 to the charity. The money was raised through Red Friday flag sales on September 15th and through a 50/50 raffle at the Chief’s home opener on September 17th.

“That’s a jaw dropping number. What is so cool to me about that number is $337,000 [of the total amount] was raised $5 at a time. That’s individual members of the Kansas City community spending $5 on a chiefs flag to support the hometown team and to support a local charity,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHC-KC).

This year the Ronald McDonald is on track to serve 7,000 families free of charge so they can focus on getting well.

“We are serving families who have children who are living with cancer, families who have babies that are born at 24 weeks, kids who are waiting for transplant, that’s who we are serving, not just with a bed and a meal but with all of the love and support that we can offer during this really important time in their lives,” Greenberg explained.

Throughout three houses in the Metro area they can accommodate 87 families per night, with an average length of stay of six days.

“The money raised for Red Friday will help us keep our lights on and keep our doors open. Sometimes people forget that as we add families, it adds expense. People aren’t paying to stay here it’s a service we provide, so the money raised on Red Friday will make sure that we are serving families this year and every year as long as they need us,” said Greenberg.

This is the fourth year in a row, the Chiefs sold commemorative Chiefs Kingdom flags for Red Friday. The total amount raised marks a single-day record for Red Friday fundraising in the event’s 26-year history, surpassing the previous record of $254,000 set last year. Between last year and this year, Red Friday has raised over half-a-million dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.