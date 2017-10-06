Some area high schools are moving up Friday night football game times to beat the storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Rain moving through the metro is putting a damper on high school football games Friday.

A number of districts are changing the start times to avoid what mother nature has in store.

At the College Boulevard Activity Complex Shawnee Mission East will play Olathe East an hour an a half earlier than originally planned.

The game was originally supposed to start at 7 p.m., but the schools decided to move it up to 5:30 p.m.

If for some reason the game doesn't get finished Friday, they'll work together to reschedule-- most likely for Saturday morning or early afternoon.

Olathe District Athletic Director Tim Brad said they watch for lightning and excessive rain on the rain when making their decision.